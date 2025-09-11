Concern grows for missing Simone who may be in Skegness
Concerns for the safety of the woman, called Simone, were originally raised by Nottingham Police.
However, Skegness Police say investigators believe Simone may have travelled to the east coast.
Simone was last seen in the Bulwell area at around 1pm on Monday, September 8, but also has links to Radford.
She is described as 5ft 7ins tall with long brown hair. Simone was last seen wearing a blue jumper with white stars, black leggings and white and blue trainers, as shown in the attached images.
Anyone who seen Simone or have any information on her whereabouts, is asked to call Nottingham Police on 101, quoting incident number 801 of 8 September 2025.