Concern grows for missing Tracy from Alford area

Have you seen Tracy? Police would like to hear from you.

Concern is growing for a 62-year-old woman who has gone missing from the Alford area.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lincolnshire Police have released details about Tracy in the hope the public can help trace her.

Tracy is described as white, thin, 5ft 6ins tall, with very long dark brown wavy hair. She has brown eyes and wears glasses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When Tracy was last seen she was wearing grey/green joggers and a grey hooded top. It is believed she is wearing purple and pink trainers.

Anyone who has seen Tracy or has any information that could help police to locate her, is asked to call 101, quoting Incident 139 of 7 October.