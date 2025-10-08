Concern grows for missing Tracy from Alford area
Concern is growing for a 62-year-old woman who has gone missing from the Alford area.
Lincolnshire Police have released details about Tracy in the hope the public can help trace her.
Tracy is described as white, thin, 5ft 6ins tall, with very long dark brown wavy hair. She has brown eyes and wears glasses.
When Tracy was last seen she was wearing grey/green joggers and a grey hooded top. It is believed she is wearing purple and pink trainers.
Anyone who has seen Tracy or has any information that could help police to locate her, is asked to call 101, quoting Incident 139 of 7 October.