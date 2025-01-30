Deadly avian flu confirmed at a location near Skegness

Deadly avian flu has been confirmed at a location near Skegness

The Government has issued details about what they describe as a ‘highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 confirmed in commercial poultry’.

Although the exact site has not been named, a 3km protection zone and 10km surveillance zone have been declared around the premises.

The statement from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs says the confirmation was made by their Chief Veterinary Officer and all poultry on the premises will be humanely culled.

As part of the action to keep the disease contained, the occupier of any premises in the zone must make a record of all poultry entering

or leaving those premises as soon as reasonably practicable after the movement.

In the latest update we are told cases of bird flu are increasing in both kept poultry and wild birds across multiple areas of Great Britain.

To prevent further spread of disease, the Government is extending the Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) which is already in place across East Riding of Yorkshire, City of Kingston Upon Hull, Lincolnshire, Norfolk, and Suffolk.

Avian flu is a viral disease that primarily affects birds, caused by different strains of the influenza A virus. While most strains don't infect humans, certain subtypes like H5N1, which has been identified near Skegness, and H7N9 can occasionally spread to people, particularly those in close contact with infected poultry, and can sometimes be very serious.