Dog rescued by lifeguard on Skegness beach

By Chrissie Redford
Published 1st Sep 2025, 16:21 BST
A dog has been rescued by a beach lifeguard after getting tired in the sea at Skegness.

RNLI lifeguards reported the incident on Friday.

Lifeguard Effie rescued the dog by towing it to safety using its lead .

Apparently it had gone for a swim in the sea but became tired and struggled to get back to shore.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Lifeguard Effie rescued a dog from the sea in Skegness.placeholder image
Lifeguard Effie rescued a dog from the sea in Skegness.

It was just ‘another day at the office’ for the lifeguards, who come to the end of their season patrolling the coast this month.

Lifeguards started their season in May and during peak summer months have patrolled Mablethorpe and Sutton-on-Sea as well as Skegness.

The exceptionally good weather resulted in an "abnormally busy" June. On the longest and hottest day of the year so far, a Lifeguard Supervisor described the crowds at Skegness as the busiest he'd seen in 17 years.

The beaches saw over 5,000 visitors, a number usually only seen during the peak August season.

An overview of the season, which sadly saw five fatalities along the Lincolnshire coast, will be released in due course.

Related topics:RNLIMablethorpeLincolnshire
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice