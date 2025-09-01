Dog rescued by lifeguard on Skegness beach

A dog has been rescued by a beach lifeguard after getting tired in the sea at Skegness.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

RNLI lifeguards reported the incident on Friday.

Lifeguard Effie rescued the dog by towing it to safety using its lead .

Apparently it had gone for a swim in the sea but became tired and struggled to get back to shore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lifeguard Effie rescued a dog from the sea in Skegness.

It was just ‘another day at the office’ for the lifeguards, who come to the end of their season patrolling the coast this month.

Lifeguards started their season in May and during peak summer months have patrolled Mablethorpe and Sutton-on-Sea as well as Skegness.

The exceptionally good weather resulted in an "abnormally busy" June. On the longest and hottest day of the year so far, a Lifeguard Supervisor described the crowds at Skegness as the busiest he'd seen in 17 years.

The beaches saw over 5,000 visitors, a number usually only seen during the peak August season.

An overview of the season, which sadly saw five fatalities along the Lincolnshire coast, will be released in due course.