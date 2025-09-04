Driver in his 60s dies in car and lorry crash near Metheringham
Lincolnshire Police said they were saddened to report the man had died following a collision on Bloxholm Lane, near Metheringham, on Thursday August 28.
The collision was reported to have happened on at approximately 10.45 am and involved an HGV and a Grey Mazda.
The driver of the Mazda, a man in his 60s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “His family were made aware and are being supported by specially trained officers at this difficult time.
“Bloxholm Lane and Metheringham Heath Lane remained closed for some time to allow investigators to continue their inquiries and to clear debris on the road.”
If you witnessed the incident and have yet to speak to officers, or if you captured dashcam footage leading up to the collision, you are asked to get in touch with the Serious Collision Investigation Unit.
Email [email protected] quoting incident 117 of August 28 in the subject line.