EMAS carrying out investigation after collision between ambulance and lorry

EMAS are conducting an internal investigation.

East Midlands Ambulance Service is undertaking an internal investigation after an ambulance driver was banned from getting behind the wheel for a year due to a collision.

Michael Robinson, 59, of Bridgeways, Alford, appeared before magistrates in November last year charged with causing serious injury to a person by driving an ambulance without due care and attention.

The collision happened on the A46 Eastern bypass near Lincoln, on August 30, 2023.

Robinson was disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined £846 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £338 victim surcharge.

According to Lincolnshire Police at the time of the incident, the collision involved an ambulance and a lorry.

Several people suffered serious injuries in the collision reported around 5am between the Wragby roundabout and the Greetwell Road roundabout.

A police spokesperson said at the time: “The ambulance was travelling on blue lights in a southern direction, and the HGV was travelling north.

“Four people have been taken to hospital with injuries described as serious.”

Sue Cousland, East Midlands Ambulance Service NHS Trust Divisional Director for Lincolnshire said: “Our thoughts remain with all who were involved in and responded to the incident. “An internal investigation is underway, and it would not be appropriate to make any further comment at this stage.”