Emergency services attend car fire in Boston

The fire service has commented on a car fire that took place in Boston yesterday (Wednesday, May 14).

The outbreak took place in the Tattershall Road area of town, near the Sluice Bridge.

It was reported to Lincolnshire Police at about 12.35pm.

This morning, a spokesman for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said that the cause of the fire has been determined as ‘a mechanical fault leading to an oil ignition’.

The burnt-out car in Tattershall Road, Boston.

One crew from Boston attended the scene, they said, and used one set of breathing apparatus, two hose reels, small tools and a thermal imaging camera in their response.

ORIGINAL STORY:

