Emergency services attend car fire in Boston

By David Seymour
Published 14th May 2025, 16:14 BST
Updated 15th May 2025, 09:28 BST
The fire service has commented on a car fire that took place in Boston yesterday (Wednesday, May 14).

The outbreak took place in the Tattershall Road area of town, near the Sluice Bridge.

It was reported to Lincolnshire Police at about 12.35pm.

This morning, a spokesman for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said that the cause of the fire has been determined as ‘a mechanical fault leading to an oil ignition’.

The burnt-out car in Tattershall Road, Boston.placeholder image
The burnt-out car in Tattershall Road, Boston.

One crew from Boston attended the scene, they said, and used one set of breathing apparatus, two hose reels, small tools and a thermal imaging camera in their response.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Emergency services attended a car fire in Boston today (Wednesday, May 14).

Lincolnshire Police said it was called to a report of a car alight in the Tattershall Road area of the town, near the Sluice Bridge, at about 12.35pm.

For a time, while police and fire crews managed the incident, the road was closed to motorists at the junction with Fydell Street.

The vehicle involved was a silver Mercedes, a spokesman for the police said.

However, they could offer no further details on the incident.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service has been approached for a comment.

More on this when we have it.

