Emergency services called to two incidents in Skegness

By Chrissie Redford
Published 20th Mar 2025, 17:23 BST
Emergency services have had a busy afternoon in the Skegness area, but thankfully no-one has been reported seriously injured.

Lincolnshire World made enquiries after members of the public told us there was a lot of activity in the town involving Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue and Lincolnshire Police.

Here is what we were told:

One incident involved a single vehicle collision at Winthorpe Avenue, which happened at 1pm. The road was closed while emergency services were present.

Lincolnshire Police has advised us that “thankfully, the injuries appear to be slight”.

In another incident, fire crews from Wainfleet and Skegness attended a tractor on fire on Low Road, Croft.

To report a non-emergency incident, call 101. In an emergency dial 999.

