Edward, 2, and Stephen of Sleaford with Firefighter Stewart Hill. Photo: David Dawsonplaceholder image
Excitement as fire station hosts annual open day

Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert

News Editor

Published 19th Aug 2025, 15:17 BST
It was a successful event for this year’s open day Sleaford’s fire and ambulance station.

The public are invited to pop along on Saturday August 16 to the site on Eastgate, home to the town’s ambulance and fire crews to learn more about what they do in a fun way while raising money for the Firefighters Charity, which supports injured firecrew and their families.

There was food and drink, crews demonstrated their amazing life-saving equipment and there were games, stalls run by other emergency services and life-saving organisations and a raffle.

Firefighter Josh Hunt commented: “We are still waiting for the last donation but we are currently on just over £1,300.”

Callum Cook of Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Volunteer Support Services running the Teddy Parachute Drop. Photo: David Dawson

Blaze the Bear abseiling down the training tower. Photo: David Dawson

Student Technician, Matt Hircock with Joe Elliker and Charlie Elliker 2 of Sleaford, looking inside an Ambulance

Jennie Bridgewood of British Red Cross, with L-R Carly Harrison, Isaac Harrison 11 and Ethan Harrison 8 of Sleaford. Photo: David Dawson

