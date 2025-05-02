Explosion in Boston is 'isolated' and 'happened unintentionally', police believe

By David Seymour
Published 2nd May 2025, 17:34 BST
Updated 2nd May 2025, 20:23 BST
Police have issued an update in relation to an explosion in Pulvertoft Lane, Boston.

At about 7.40pm, the force said: “We believe this to be an isolated incident, which happened unintentionally.

“The area immediately outside the property remains closed off to members of the public, but surrounding roads have been re-opened.”

Structural engineers will be attending to assess the property, they added.

Fire appliances exit Pulvertoft Lane, Boston, following an explosion.Fire appliances exit Pulvertoft Lane, Boston, following an explosion.
Fire appliances exit Pulvertoft Lane, Boston, following an explosion.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Lincolnshire Police say they are currently at the scene of an explosion in Boston.

The force have described the incident in Pulvertoft Lane, off High Street, as ‘isolated’.

A short time ago a spokesman said: “Officers are working alongside other emergency services, and we will provide more information when we can.”

More on this as we have it.

