Explosion in Boston is 'isolated' and 'happened unintentionally', police believe
Police have issued an update in relation to an explosion in Pulvertoft Lane, Boston.
At about 7.40pm, the force said: “We believe this to be an isolated incident, which happened unintentionally.
“The area immediately outside the property remains closed off to members of the public, but surrounding roads have been re-opened.”
Structural engineers will be attending to assess the property, they added.
ORIGINAL STORY:
The force have described the incident in Pulvertoft Lane, off High Street, as ‘isolated’.
A short time ago a spokesman said: “Officers are working alongside other emergency services, and we will provide more information when we can.”
More on this as we have it.
