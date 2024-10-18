Trevor has now been missing for three months.

It has now been three months since a 61-year-old Spilsby man went missing – and family and police say they are ‘desperate’ to find him.

An appeal for help in locating Trevor was originally put out by police on July 2.

Since then, specialist search teams have been carrying out extensive searches of the dense rural land around at locations across East Lindsey. the latest update by Lincolnshire Police said: “We thank our invaluable charity search partners Lowlands Search and Rescue here too, without whom we would not have been able to cover so much ground.

“We have made use of specialist search dogs, drone operators and many boots on the ground to try to cover the most expansive area feasible in the search for Trevor.

"In following the numerous potential sightings and lines of enquiry, we have been carrying out investigations and searches in the areas of Spalding, Halton Holgate, Hagworthingham, Spilsby, Burgh Le Marsh and more.

"We have reviewed hours of CCTV footage, conducted numerous door-to-door inquiries, but unfortunately our investigations have brought us no closer to locating Trevor.

“We, along with his family, remain incredibly concerned for his welfare and are desperate to determine his whereabouts.”

Trevor is descrobed as white with short grey hair, and around 5ft 10” tall with a medium build.

Anyone with any information that might be relevant as to his whereabouts is asked to call 101 quoting PID number 117621.