Family pays tribute to dad-to-be tragically killed in collision

Callum Fardell.

The parents of a 23-year-old man who tragically lost his life in a fatal collision on the A17 near Leadenham have issued a heartfelt tribute.

Lincolnshire police have released the emotional tribute by the family of Callum Fardell, from Grantham, who died when his white Transit van was involved in a collision with an HGV tanker lorry between Brant Broughton and Leadenham just before 7am on January 10.

Sadly, the driver of the lorry, a 68-year-old man, and Callum driving the van were both pronounced dead at the scene. Police have stated that there were no other people in the vehicles, and no other vehicles are believed to have been involved.

His parents said: “He had his whole life ahead of him and while losing Callum would have devastated us at any time – it feels particularly cruel given what he’s set to miss out on in the coming months.”

Callum was preparing to move into a house with his beloved girlfriend and was due to become a father, with his baby expected to arrive in July.

They said: “He excitedly told his grandfather he was going to have a child, but he will never get the chance to be the dad he wanted to be.

“Callum was excited to attend his sister’s wedding later this year but will never get the chance to see her wed.”

They went on: “The family are devastated and many of us can’t stop crying. We feel numb. It doesn’t feel fair or right. We are going to miss him so much. He would never leave the house without giving us both a hug before he left.

"Callum was such a loving person and we’ve been inundated with flowers and cards galore. The outpouring of love has been truly indescribable, and he will leave a massive hole in our hearts. He was a Grantham lad born and bred and the community will miss him dearly. Thank you to everyone who has reached out.”

Callum was described as a funny, generous, and popular young man who had a passion for life and family.

"He had a huge heart and made friends wherever he went,” said his parents. “He wasn’t always the best-behaved mind you; while he might have been a model pupil at primary school, that all changed at secondary school when he discovered he could make people laugh – and the rest is history. Callum became hugely popular at school and while his test scores might not have topped the class charts; he had no shortage of fun along the way.”

They explained that when Callum left school he signed up to extra education before eventually joining Harlaxton Engineering where the team taught him the skills of the job.

"Callum would often talk about what a good bunch they were and how much he loved them,” they recall.

“He balanced his work life with his passion for sport, notably boxing, and when he would visit the family run boxing club, he would undertake weight training when he had the chance.”

Callum always wanted to help people and even used his time to support local charity efforts and raise funds for good causes.

“Even though he was only 23 years’ old when he died, he’d already packed an awful lot of life into so few years. He was always happy, always polite, and so popular… we didn’t realise how popular until his passing,” they said.

“We will never forget Callum or stop loving him and can only thank him for the joy he brought to our lives.”