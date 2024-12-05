Fire causes 'severe' damage to a home in Fishtoft and smoke damage to two others

Lincs Fire and Rescue news.

A fire has caused ‘severe’ damage at a home in Fishtoft.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the incident in Lime Grove shortly after 2.10pm yesterday (Wednesday, December 4).

Crews from Boston, Kirton, Donington and Spilsby attended the outbreak, which was taking place in a terrace of three homes.

A spokesman for the fire service said ‘severe’ damage by fire was caused to one of the homes and its contents.

‘Light’ damage by smoke was caused to the other two properties in the terrace, they added.

Crews extinguished the blaze using six sets of breathing apparatus, three hose reels, a thermal imaging camera, a ladder and small tools.

A cause for the fire has not yet been released.