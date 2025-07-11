Fire close to tracks in Sleaford halts rail passengers services

Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert

News Editor

Published 11th Jul 2025, 10:52 BST
Train services were disrupted through Sleaford due to a fire close to the tracks.placeholder image
Train services were disrupted through Sleaford due to a fire close to the tracks.
A fire at a property in Sleaford close to railway tracks led to disruption in train services on Thursday afternoon (July 10),

Both fire crews from Sleaford were called to a building fire at Walnutgarth, which backs up to the Grantham to Skegness line.

Crews in breathing apparatus used hoses to extinguish the blaze which was reported at around 2.30pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However Network Rail announced that the fire close to the tracks was affecting both the line between Lincoln and Peterborough, and the line between Grantham and Boston.

Train services were initially delayed and then East Midlands Railway sourced rail replacement buses at both Boston and Skegness to keep passengers on the move as and when required.

The disruption was cleared by 5pm when trains began to return to normal, although some trains were expected to be cancelled or delayed by up to 60 minutes.

Related topics:FireGranthamSkegnessNetwork RailLincolnPeterboroughTrain services

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice