Fire crews tackle outbreak at building in Boston town centre
Two crews from Boston, one from Kirton and one from Leverton attended the incident yesterday (Tuesday, May 20), along with an aerial ladder platform.
It took place at a commercial premises in South Street, off Market Place, and was reported to Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service shortly before 7.10pm.
A spokesman for the service said ‘severe’ fire damage was caused to a section of roof measuring 8m x 12m.
The fire was extinguished using breathing apparatus, two hose reels, and small tools.
The cause of the fire has been determined as residual heat from prior works with a blow torch, the fire service said.