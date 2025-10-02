Firefighters tackle mobile home fire in Lincolnshire
Firefighters were called to a mobile home fire between Boston and Horncastle early this morning (Thursday, October 2).
Crews from Boston, Horncastle, Woodhall Spa and Billinghay attended the outbreak in Hawthorn Hill, Dogdyke, at about 1.15am.
A spokesman for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said ‘significant damage by fire’ was caused to ‘the entirety of the mobile home’.
The cause of the outbreak, they said, was an electrical fault.
Firefighters used four sets of breathing apparatus, two hose reels, a Coldcut Cobra cutting extinguisher, one main jet and two thermal imaging cameras to extinguish the blaze.