Firefighters tackle mobile home fire in Lincolnshire

By David Seymour
Published 2nd Oct 2025, 09:42 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2025, 09:48 BST
Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service news. Library image
Firefighters were called to a mobile home fire between Boston and Horncastle early this morning (Thursday, October 2).

Crews from Boston, Horncastle, Woodhall Spa and Billinghay attended the outbreak in Hawthorn Hill, Dogdyke, at about 1.15am.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said ‘significant damage by fire’ was caused to ‘the entirety of the mobile home’.

The cause of the outbreak, they said, was an electrical fault.

Firefighters used four sets of breathing apparatus, two hose reels, a Coldcut Cobra cutting extinguisher, one main jet and two thermal imaging cameras to extinguish the blaze.

