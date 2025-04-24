Firefighters tackle outbreak at visitor attraction near Boston

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Firefighters have tackled an outbreak at a visitor attraction near Boston.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the Bubblecar Museum, in Langrick, at about 3.30pm yesterday (Wednesday, April 23).

Crews from Spilsby, Kirton, Woodhall Spa, Horncastle and Sleaford responded to the incident, which involved a workshop at the site.

The fire claimed the workshop, as well as a number of vehicles that had been inside it (including four French microcars that had been on display at the museum and were due to be sold), plus other contents.

Firefighters at the scene of the workshop blaze at the Bubblecar Museum, Langrick. Picture: Paula Ashleigh-Morris

The museum itself, though, was unaffected, and is due to open, as normal, tomorrow. Some of the exhibits were relocated during the incident, but this was merely as a precaution.

The Bubblecar Museum is owned by Coun Paula Ashleigh-Morris, a member of Lincolnshire County Council.

At the time of the fire, she was several miles down the road in Coningsby, campaigning.

She described the outbreak as ‘spectacular’.

“You could see the smoke from Coningsby,” she said.

The fire is thought to have spread from an issue with a lawn mower, Coun Ashleigh-Morris said.

She gave strong praise to the fire service for their response, describing them as ‘absolutely brilliant’.

She praised the swiftness of their turnout, the scale of it, but also the positive mindset of crew members.

“They were absolutely terrific,” she said.

There were also issues, she said, with accessing a fire hydrant and low water pressure.

“They had to bring bowsers in,” she said.