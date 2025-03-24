Fish tank power sockets blamed for blaze

Overloaded sockets were blamed for the blaze.

A fish tank was found to be the cause of a living room at a home in East Barkwith on Thursday morning (March 20).

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fire crews from Louth and Lincoln were called to the address in Panton Road at 9.44am where firefighters in breathing apparatus used hoses and thermal imaging camera to put out the flames.

A fire service spokesperson said around 60 per cent of the living room and kitchen were fire and smoke damaged .

The fire is said to have started due to overloading of power extension leads linked to a fish tank which caught fire.