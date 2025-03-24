Fish tank power sockets blamed for blaze
A fish tank was found to be the cause of a living room at a home in East Barkwith on Thursday morning (March 20).
Fire crews from Louth and Lincoln were called to the address in Panton Road at 9.44am where firefighters in breathing apparatus used hoses and thermal imaging camera to put out the flames.
A fire service spokesperson said around 60 per cent of the living room and kitchen were fire and smoke damaged .
The fire is said to have started due to overloading of power extension leads linked to a fish tank which caught fire.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.