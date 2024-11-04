Four fire crews attended a blaze at a bistro in Skegness over the weekend.

The incident took place yesterday (Sunday) afternoon at The Little Bistro in Lumley Avenue.

Witnesses from an ale house opposite raised the alarm around 4pm and said Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue were quickly on the scene and had the fire under control.

During the incident Lumley Road and Prince George Street was closed to traffic.

Fire crews at the scene in Lumley Avenue.

It is understood no-one was in the building at the time.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said: “Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue attended an incident at a commercial premises on Lumley Road at 4.04pm on yesterday (Sunday).

"Two crews from Skegness, one crew from Wainfleet and a crew from Spilsby responded to this incident.

“Crews used breathing apparatus, a hose reel and two dry powder extinguishers to extinguish the fire which caused severe damage to the kitchen and smoke damage to the remainder of the building.

"The fire was caused by cooking left unattended.”