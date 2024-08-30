Four fire crews rush to Bank Holiday Monday blaze in Coningsby
Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue service reported that, at 8.18 pm on Monday, August 26, firefighters from Horncastle, Woodhall Spa, Spilsby and Billinghay rushed to High Street, where a number of sheds were ablaze, as well as adjacent fencing.
The crews used four hose reels, thermal imaging cameras and breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire. No-one is believed to have been injured as the blaze was brought under control.
Meanwhile, on Wednesday afternoon, at about 3.20, two crews from Louth fire station attended Jubilee Crescent in the town after reports by residents of a possible gas leak.
Twenty houses were temporarily evacuated while the gas company, Cadent, addressed the problem.
The fire and rescue service reported that, after a thorough investigation, all residents were allowed back into their properties later the same day.