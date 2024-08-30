The fire broke out on High Street, Coningsby (PHOTO BY: Stephen McKay)

Fire crews from four stations battled to tackle a blaze that broke out in Coningsby on Bank Holiday Monday.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue service reported that, at 8.18 pm on Monday, August 26, firefighters from Horncastle, Woodhall Spa, Spilsby and Billinghay rushed to High Street, where a number of sheds were ablaze, as well as adjacent fencing.

The crews used four hose reels, thermal imaging cameras and breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire. No-one is believed to have been injured as the blaze was brought under control.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, on Wednesday afternoon, at about 3.20, two crews from Louth fire station attended Jubilee Crescent in the town after reports by residents of a possible gas leak.

Twenty houses were temporarily evacuated while the gas company, Cadent, addressed the problem.

The fire and rescue service reported that, after a thorough investigation, all residents were allowed back into their properties later the same day.