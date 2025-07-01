Fridge freezer fault leads to garage fire near Boston
Firefighters have tackled a garage fire in a village near Boston.
Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the outbreak in Hillcrest Gardens, Swineshead, yesterday (Monday, June 30), at about 7.45pm.
Appliances from Kirton, Donington, and Billingborough all attended the scene.
Crew members used four sets of breathing apparatus, two hose reels and two thermal imaging cameras to extinguish the fire.
A spokesman for the fire service said the outbreak was caused by an electrical fault in a fridge freezer.
