Fridge freezer fault leads to garage fire near Boston

Firefighters have tackled a garage fire in a village near Boston.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the outbreak in Hillcrest Gardens, Swineshead, yesterday (Monday, June 30), at about 7.45pm.

Appliances from Kirton, Donington, and Billingborough all attended the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crew members used four sets of breathing apparatus, two hose reels and two thermal imaging cameras to extinguish the fire.

A spokesman for the fire service said the outbreak was caused by an electrical fault in a fridge freezer.