The popular free, family event is a highlight of Carnival Week and took place today (Wednesday) in Tower Gardens.
As well as being educational and offering an opportunity to speak with emergency service providers and charities, it was also lots of fun – with children grabbing the chance to sit in a fire engine or police car.
This year there was also a giant inflatable play area to keep them entertained.
Emergency services on display were:
Lincolnshire Police, Cadets and Crime Prevention & Fraud Staff
Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue
Coastwatch
RNLI Skegness
HM Coastguard
LSAR (Lincolnshire Search and Rescue)
ELDC Home Energy
Dr. Dee Enay’s Mad Science
Lincolnshire Bus Services
NHS Talking Therapies
Lincolnshire Domestic Abuse Specialist Service (LDASS)
CMH Transformation Team
Lincoln & Lindsey Blind Society
158 Regiment Royal Logistic Corps
