Mayor of Skegness Coun Jimmy Brookes has fun with a young 'recruit' at the Skegness Fire and Rescue engine.

By Chrissie Redford
Published 6th Aug 2025, 17:20 BST
Families flocked to Skegness to celebrate the emergency services serving the coast at the annual 999 Day.

The popular free, family event is a highlight of Carnival Week and took place today (Wednesday) in Tower Gardens.

As well as being educational and offering an opportunity to speak with emergency service providers and charities, it was also lots of fun – with children grabbing the chance to sit in a fire engine or police car.

This year there was also a giant inflatable play area to keep them entertained.

Emergency services on display were:

Lincolnshire Police, Cadets and Crime Prevention & Fraud Staff

Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue

Coastwatch

RNLI Skegness

HM Coastguard

LSAR (Lincolnshire Search and Rescue)

ELDC Home Energy

Dr. Dee Enay’s Mad Science

Lincolnshire Bus Services

NHS Talking Therapies

Lincolnshire Domestic Abuse Specialist Service (LDASS)

CMH Transformation Team

Lincoln & Lindsey Blind Society

158 Regiment Royal Logistic Corps

  • For the full story and more pics from Carnival Week, see next week’s Skegness Standard and online at lincolnshireworld.com.
The Skegness crew from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue took along an engine to 999 Day.

The Skegness crew from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue took along an engine to 999 Day. Photo: Barry Robinson

Mayor of Skegness Coun Jimmy Brookes pleased to see Lincolnshire Police recruiting young.

Mayor of Skegness Coun Jimmy Brookes pleased to see Lincolnshire Police recruiting young. Photo: Barry Robinson

The engine belinging to Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue is always popular ar 999 Day.

The engine belinging to Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue is always popular ar 999 Day. Photo: Barry Robinson

Crowds soaking up the sun at Skegness Carnival's 999 Day in Tower Gardens.

Crowds soaking up the sun at Skegness Carnival's 999 Day in Tower Gardens. Photo: Barry Robinson

