Get down to the 999 Day in Skegness for free family fun
The popular event, which is part of Carnival Week, takes place today (Wednesday) in Tower Gardens, opposite the Embassy Centre.
It’s a fantastic, free, family event, which is educational and fun as well as offering great photo opportunities.
Emergency services with displays are:
Lincolnshire Police, Cadets and Crime Prevention & Fraud Staff
Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue
Coastwatch
RNLI Skegness
HM Coastguard
LSAR (Lincolnshire Search and Rescue)
ELDC Home Energy
Dr. Dee Enay’s Mad Science
Lincolnshire Bus Services
NHS Talking Therapies
Lincolnshire Domestic Abuse Specialist Service (LDASS)
CMH Transformation Team
Lincoln & Lindsey Blind Society
158 Regiment Royal Logistic Corps
- While in Tower Gardens, don’t forget to grab a coffee or a delicious homemade snack at the park’s Café Dansant. There is also a play area for children and a sensory garden to explore.
