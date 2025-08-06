Get down to the 999 Day in Skegness for free family fun

By Chrissie Redford
Published 6th Aug 2025, 10:31 BST
Emergency services and support teams who serve the Skegness coast is being celebrated at the annual 999 Day.

The popular event, which is part of Carnival Week, takes place today (Wednesday) in Tower Gardens, opposite the Embassy Centre.

It’s a fantastic, free, family event, which is educational and fun as well as offering great photo opportunities.

Emergency services with displays are:

999 Day takes place in Tower Gardens, Skegness

Lincolnshire Police, Cadets and Crime Prevention & Fraud Staff

Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue

Coastwatch

RNLI Skegness

HM Coastguard

LSAR (Lincolnshire Search and Rescue)

ELDC Home Energy

Dr. Dee Enay’s Mad Science

Lincolnshire Bus Services

NHS Talking Therapies

Lincolnshire Domestic Abuse Specialist Service (LDASS)

CMH Transformation Team

Lincoln & Lindsey Blind Society

158 Regiment Royal Logistic Corps

  • While in Tower Gardens, don’t forget to grab a coffee or a delicious homemade snack at the park’s Café Dansant. There is also a play area for children and a sensory garden to explore.
