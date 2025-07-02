'Help us bring him home': Family's plea after man loses life after getting into difficulty in sea

The family of a 29-year-old man who died tragically after getting into difficulty in the sea at Skegness are appealing for help to ‘bring him home’.

Aaron Keightley from Leicester died on Monday, June 30, in spite of the best efforts of RNLI Lincolnshire lirefguards to save him.

His sister Shannon Smith has launched a crowdfunding page and is appealing for help to raise £8,000 to cover expenses.

In a statement on the Aaron Keightley gofundme page she says: “Please help us bring our brother/ son home! Anything helps – even £5.

“On 30/06/2025, my brother lost his whole future.

"He went on his first friends holiday and lost his life to the sea on Skegness beach!

"The current took him so quickly and there is no fight against the sea.

“Not only do we as a family have to get through this heart-wrenching pain, but we have to now, somehow, get him back home from Hull before we can even start to grieve his loss, which can cost us thousands.

"We really want to give him everything and more and show him how loved and adored he is and always will be.

"There will never be another person like him – so selfless and loving. Everyone who ever met him loved him and we, as a family, would really appreciate any help you can give!

"Aaron would give anyone his last pound and nobody deserves a great send off like him!

" He will forever be 29! No age to loose your life, his mum, dad and siblings are hurting beyond belief and we thank anyone who has taken the time to read his story.

“Please be careful in the sea – no matter your size or strength, there is nothing more powerful than the sea.”

RNLI Lifeguards Lincolnshire reported recovering an unconscious member of the public from the water south of central beach on Monday at 3.30pm.

In a statement on social media, they said that despite their best efforts to resuscitate him, the casualty sadly passed away at the scene.

“Our thoughts go to the family and friends affected by the incident, along with many of the beach visitors who witnessed the tragic events at the time,” the statement reads.

“Thanks to EMAS and Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance who also attended.”

To make a donation, visit the Aaron Keightley page on gofundme here.