‘Herculean’ efforts by Highways staff keep traffic moving in Lincolnshire

A ‘Herculean’ effort by Highways staff has kept traffic in Lincolnshire moving during extreme weather conditions.

Flooding, snow and severe sub-zero temperatures saw Lincolnshire County Council staff facing an urgent battle against rising water levels, shifting areas of disruption and almost impossible amounts of ice to deal with.

But the work has paid off. Out of the mostly rural network of 5,500 miles of Lincolnshire roads just 25 larger routes had to be closed at the peak of the bad weather.

A team of around 60 Highways staff have been working around the clock to keep travellers moving with in excess of 1,100 hours put in to deal with the issues.

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for Highways said it had been a ‘Herculean’ effort by Highways staff to keep Lincolnshire roads open.

Over 700 hours of expertly driving huge machines on untreated roads in both day and night have already been clocked up by gritter drivers across the 47-vehicle fleet.

He said: "The Highways team have been working as hard as possible and really delivered an incredible response to the extremes we have recently faced.

“The combination of excessive rain, below-freezing temperatures and snow really are the worst sort of climate issues that a road network can face. All of that across the county, sustained as it has been, has seen LCC really dig in across the service and deliver an incredible response force at very little notice.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone involved within LCC, our partners and to every single volunteer who came out to support their local community. We have all shown, once again, that Lincolnshire is made of strong stuff and that we raise our game to suit troubles like this that are put in front of us.”

At the peak of the bad weather, LCC Highways has 42 teams working including jetting crews, sandbag crews and reactive/maintenance gangs.

Sixty tonnes of sand were used to make over 2000 sandbags that have been delivered and to keep road users safe, a staggering 460 road signs were put out.

Seventy different vehicles are being used for the ongoing parts of the Highways work to restore the road network to capacity.