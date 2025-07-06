Homes evacuated as four fire crews attend outbuildings blaze  in Skegness

Outbuildings, gardens and contents caught fire in Skegness. Photo: Miles Hedison.

Four fire crews were called to Skegness at midnight when a number of outbuildings, gardens and contents caught fire.

Flames from the blaze that started last night (Saturday) in the Alexandra Road area could be seen above nearby properties, some of which reportedly were evacuated onto Wainfleet Road.

In a tweet by Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, the emergency service said crews from Skegness, Wainfleet, Spilsby and Alford attended.

“This was a number of outbuildings, gardens and contents on fire,” the tweet said.

"Crews used 4 Breathing apparatus, 4 Hose reels, 2 Main jets and 6 Thermal image cameras to extinguish.”

No further details are available at this time.