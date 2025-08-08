Inshore lifeboat and helicopter scrambled to person in sea at Skegness
A lifeboat and rescue helicopter have been involved in a major incident off Skegness beach following reports of a person in the sea.
The incident happened around 5.45pm this afternoon (Friday).
A spokesperson for the RNLI confirmed the inshore lifeboat was launched and CPR was carried out on a person.
An air ambulance was called and landed on the beach, close to the lifeboat station.
Onlookers also reported seeing a coastguard helicopter circling the area before landing on the beach.
We will bring you more on this incident when we can.
