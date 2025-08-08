Inshore lifeboat and helicopter scrambled to person in sea at Skegness

By Chrissie Redford
Published 8th Aug 2025, 20:44 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2025, 20:46 BST
Skegness inshore lifeboat was launched to reports of a man in the sea.placeholder image
Skegness inshore lifeboat was launched to reports of a man in the sea.
A lifeboat and rescue helicopter have been involved in a major incident off Skegness beach following reports of a person in the sea.

The incident happened around 5.45pm this afternoon (Friday).

A spokesperson for the RNLI confirmed the inshore lifeboat was launched and CPR was carried out on a person.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

An air ambulance was called and landed on the beach, close to the lifeboat station.

Onlookers also reported seeing a coastguard helicopter circling the area before landing on the beach.

We will bring you more on this incident when we can.

Related topics:CPRRNLI

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice