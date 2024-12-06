Investigation into house fire in Fishtoft concludes

By David Seymour
Published 6th Dec 2024, 09:46 BST
Updated 6th Dec 2024, 10:14 BST
An investigation into a fire that caused ‘severe’ damage to a home in Fishtoft has come to a conclusion.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said this morning (Friday, December 6) that ‘the most probable cause’ was an electrical fault under the stairs.

The service was called to the outbreak in Lime Grove shortly after 2.10pm on Wednesday.

The fire – that was taking place in a terrace of three homes – was attended by crews from Boston, Kirton, Donington and Spilsby.

A spokesman for the fire service said ‘severe’ damage by fire was caused to one of the homes and its contents.

‘Light’ damage by smoke was caused to the other two properties in the terrace, they added.

Six sets of breathing apparatus, three hose reels, a thermal imaging camera, a ladder and small tools were used to tackle the blaze.

The spokesman said there had been no mention of casualties in relation to the incident, adding that they believed all three homes were evacuated.

A spokesman for East Midlands Ambulance Service said one patient was taken to Pilgrim Hospital.

