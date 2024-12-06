Investigation into house fire in Fishtoft concludes

Lincs Fire and Rescue news.

An investigation into a fire that caused ‘severe’ damage to a home in Fishtoft has come to a conclusion.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said this morning (Friday, December 6) that ‘the most probable cause’ was an electrical fault under the stairs.

The service was called to the outbreak in Lime Grove shortly after 2.10pm on Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fire – that was taking place in a terrace of three homes – was attended by crews from Boston, Kirton, Donington and Spilsby.

A spokesman for the fire service said ‘severe’ damage by fire was caused to one of the homes and its contents.

‘Light’ damage by smoke was caused to the other two properties in the terrace, they added.

Six sets of breathing apparatus, three hose reels, a thermal imaging camera, a ladder and small tools were used to tackle the blaze.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesman said there had been no mention of casualties in relation to the incident, adding that they believed all three homes were evacuated.

A spokesman for East Midlands Ambulance Service said one patient was taken to Pilgrim Hospital.