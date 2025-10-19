‘Keep your windows shut’: Dramatic images from fire at Lincolnshire recycling plant

Emergency services were called to Mid UK Recycling on the Copper Hill industrial estate, in Barkston Heath, near Grantham at around 5.21pm yesterday (Saturday) – with Lincolnshire Police confirming this morning (Sunday) that it was brought under control last night.

At the height of the blaze, witnesses on social media described it as one of the worse they had seen at the site.

Motorists in the area were asked to drive with care as large plumes of smoke could be seen from the A52. However, no injuries have so far been reported.

Lincolnshire Police feared surrounding villages could be affected by smoke because of weather and wind overnight, particularly Sudbrooke, Ancaster, and Barkson.

Some road closures were put in place, including High Dyke, but King Street remained open.

Earlier, Lincolnshire Police said the Highdyke remained closed. “There is not thought to be any risk to public safety, though some smoke remains in the air,” police said. “Police are no longer on scene and Fire colleagues remain as the lead agency.”

