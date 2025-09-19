Lifeboat launched to fishing vessel after nets wrap around propellor

Skegness RNLI volunteers have been tasked to assist a fishing vessel at a position just north of Mablethorpe, suffering from a fouled propeller.

The weather (ALB) Shannon class lifeboat 'Joel and April Grunnil' joined Mablethorpe RNLI Lifeboat, which was already with the vessel when its crew arrived on scene.

According to the RNLI, the casualty vessel was unable to make way due to its fishing nets being wrapped around it own propeller.

The fishing boat was taken under tow by the ALB and towed south to the shelter of the inner Wash.

She was anchored at a safe position where the fishing vessels crew could await the low tide and repair their boat on a sand bank before and re-float on the next tide.