Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue search and rescue training facility scoops global excellence award

A multi-agency search and rescue exercise at Waddington Training Centre.

A training facility operated by Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue to send search and rescue teams into disaster areas has been recognised at the Global Search & Rescue Excellence Awards.

The facility at the Waddington Training Centre has scooped an award for Training Provider of the Year,

The Global Search & Rescue Excellence Awards celebrate the achievements of search and rescue teams, volunteers, organisations and suppliers who work tirelessly to ensure there is an effective emergency response when needed.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue’s Waddington Training Centre was nominated for its pivotal role in United Kingdom International Search and Rescue’s (UKISAR) preparedness, which was put to the test most recently in responses to the Turkey and Morocco earthquakes.

From collapsed buildings to disaster zones, the realistic environments created at Waddington Training Centre provide multi-agency teams with comprehensive training through a fully immersive experience.

Mark Baxter, Chief Fire Officer at Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, said: “It’s great news that Waddington Training Centre has been recognised as a global facility of excellence.

“Over the years, we have invested and worked hard to develop this site into a first-class training facility, and this award recognises the fantastic job that our teams have done – and continue to do - to deliver this.

“It’s also a reflection of the strong partnerships we’ve built across emergency services in the UK and around the world. With many multi-agency training exercises throughout the year, our site is key in helping to establish a highly skilled and prepared emergency response to major incidents.

“While we’re proud of what we’ve already achieved, we’ll continue to invest, innovate and collaborate to make sure our responders are ready for whatever challenges they face.”

Shaun Yates, Specialist Rescue Training Manager at Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, said: “We were up against some exceptional and high reputable training providers from around the world, so we are incredibly proud to have won this award.

“What sets us apart is our collaborative approach. We grow alongside our users by offering bespoke training scenarios and working closely with them to support the delivery of the highest quality training possible.”

The award enhances Waddington Training Site’s reputation as a trusted choice for training. Currently, organisations can take advantage of fully facilitated courses delivered by highly trained teams across various disciplines or hire the site to conduct their own bespoke training and exercise solutions.

Find out more about the facilities and training on offer at Waddington Training Site at: www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/lincolnshire-fire-rescue/waddington-training-centre