Lives of two children saved in seconds by lifeguard on Skegness beach

By Chrissie Redford
Published 26th Jul 2025, 10:27 BST
Updated 26th Jul 2025, 10:39 BST
A lifeguard on Skegness beach was able to save two children from drowning in the sea in seconds because they followed guidance and stayed between the red and yellow flags.

RNLI Lifeguards Lincolnshire reported the incident on Friday, warning this may not have been the case had the children been outside of the marked area.

A statement on social media describes how Lois Kemp, who has been part of the team for six years, rescued the two children from drowning and said one of them was fully under water when she got to her on the rescue board.

“Thankfully, they were between the flags which meant she could get there within a few seconds to save them,” the statement reads. “This may have not been the case if they were outside the lifeguarded area

“Great work Lois, and remember - ALWAYS swim between the red and yellow flags!”

  • For more tips on staying safe on the beach, visit the RNLI Lifeguards Lincolnshire Facebook page.
