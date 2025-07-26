Lives of two children saved in seconds by lifeguard on Skegness beach
RNLI Lifeguards Lincolnshire reported the incident on Friday, warning this may not have been the case had the children been outside of the marked area.
A statement on social media describes how Lois Kemp, who has been part of the team for six years, rescued the two children from drowning and said one of them was fully under water when she got to her on the rescue board.
“Thankfully, they were between the flags which meant she could get there within a few seconds to save them,” the statement reads. “This may have not been the case if they were outside the lifeguarded area
“Great work Lois, and remember - ALWAYS swim between the red and yellow flags!”
- For more tips on staying safe on the beach, visit the RNLI Lifeguards Lincolnshire Facebook page.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.