Man, 20, charged with six offences of burglary and theft in Skegness and Boston

A 20-year-old Skegness man has been charged with six offences following alleged burglaries in Skegness and Boston.

Bradley Smith, 20, of Lincoln Road, Skegness appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 29 October, charged with six offences including:

Burglary from the The Arrundal Hotel on Church Close, Boston

Burglary the White Hart Hotel on the High Street, Boston

Burglary from Vape Shop on Waterfall Plaza, Bank Street, Boston

Theft from a Morrisons store on Wide Bargate, Boston

Burglary at Jack Snipe public house, on Queens Road, Skegness

Burglary at a residential garage in Langton Court, Skegness

Smith pleaded guilty to all six offences.

He is due to appear back in court later this month for sentencing.