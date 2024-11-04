Man, 20, charged with six offences of burglary and theft in Skegness and Boston
A 20-year-old Skegness man has been charged with six offences following alleged burglaries in Skegness and Boston.
Bradley Smith, 20, of Lincoln Road, Skegness appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 29 October, charged with six offences including:
Burglary from the The Arrundal Hotel on Church Close, Boston
Burglary the White Hart Hotel on the High Street, Boston
Burglary from Vape Shop on Waterfall Plaza, Bank Street, Boston
Theft from a Morrisons store on Wide Bargate, Boston
Burglary at Jack Snipe public house, on Queens Road, Skegness
Burglary at a residential garage in Langton Court, Skegness
Smith pleaded guilty to all six offences.
He is due to appear back in court later this month for sentencing.