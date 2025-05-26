Man, 60, dies attempting to help children in sea at Ingoldmells

Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance was deployed to the scene.

A 60-year-old man has sadly died after entering the sea to help two children who appeared to be in distress in Ingoldmells.

The man reportedly entered the sea just after 4pm yesterday (Sunday) close to the Promenade. He got into difficulty and sadly died at the scene.

Officials said Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, the coastguard and RNLI were deployed.

A statement was issued by Lincolnshire Police following the tragedy.

It read: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and loved ones at this very sad time.”

No further details are available at this time.