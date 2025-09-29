Man airlifted to hospital after fall from balcony at Butlin's in Skegness

By Chrissie Redford
Published 29th Sep 2025, 14:53 BST
Police have confirmed a man was airlifted to hospital after a fall from a balcony at Butlin's in Skegness.placeholder image
A man was airlifted to hospital after he suffered a ‘medical incident’ following a fall from a balcony at Butlin’s in Skegness.

Lincolnshire Police have confirmed the incident and said the Force was notified at 12.14pm on Sunday, 28 September.

“We received a call reporting a concern for safety at Butlins, Ingoldmells,” police said.

“This related to a man who had experienced a medical episode after he was believed to have fallen from a balcony.

“He was taken to hospital with serious injuries. We are currently not treating the incident as suspicious.”

A Butlin's spokesperson said: “We can confirm than an air ambulance attended our Skegness resort on Sunday with a guest requiring medical attention.

"The guest was taken to hospital, and we thank the emergency services for their help.”

