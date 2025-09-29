Man airlifted to hospital after fall from balcony at Butlin's in Skegness
Lincolnshire Police have confirmed the incident and said the Force was notified at 12.14pm on Sunday, 28 September.
“We received a call reporting a concern for safety at Butlins, Ingoldmells,” police said.
“This related to a man who had experienced a medical episode after he was believed to have fallen from a balcony.
“He was taken to hospital with serious injuries. We are currently not treating the incident as suspicious.”
A Butlin's spokesperson said: “We can confirm than an air ambulance attended our Skegness resort on Sunday with a guest requiring medical attention.
"The guest was taken to hospital, and we thank the emergency services for their help.”