Man dies after collision on A631 between motorbike and tractor
The crash happened at about 3.30 pm on Saturday afternoon (July 12), and the rider of the motorbike, a man aged 44, was fatally injured as a result.
The driver’s name has not yet been released, but Lincolnshire Police says his next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.
Roads in the area were closed for some time as emergency services dealt with the collision.
A police spokesperson said: “We were grateful to everyone for their patience while we responded and carried out the necessary investigations.”
Officers have already spoken to a number of witnesses to the crash.
But if there is anyone who was not interviewed by police at the scene and might have important information, they are asked to get in touch with the force’s serious collision investigation unit (SCIU) by calling 101 and quoting incident reference number 286 of 12/07/2025.
Alternatively, they can email [email protected], quoting the same incident reference number as above.