Man dies after getting into difficulty in sea in Skegness
A man has died after getting into difficulty in the surf in Skegness.
RNLI Lifeguards Lincolnshire reported recovering an unconscious member of the public from the water south of central beach yesterday (Monday) at 3.30pm.
In a statement on social media, they said that despite their best efforts to resuscitate him, the casualty sadly passed away at the scene.
“Our thoughts go to the family and friends affected by the incident, along with many of the beach visitors who witnessed the tragic events at the time,” the statement reads.
“Thanks to EMAS and Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance who also attended.”
