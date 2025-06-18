Man dies following collision near Boston, police announce

Lincolnshire Police news.

A man has died following a collision near Boston, Lincolnshire Police has announced.

The incident took place on the A1121 Boardsides, in Wyberton Fen, on Thursday (June 12), and involved a black BMW and an HGV.

It was reported to police at about 9.55pm.

The driver of the BMW – a 34-year-old man – was taken to hospital, but sadly died two days later, police said today (Wednesday, June 18) in a statement.

“Our thoughts are with his family at this deeply distressing time and specialist officers are supporting them,” a spokesman said.