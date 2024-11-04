Man dies from injuries after collision between lorry and car on A17 at Leadenham
Lincolnshire Police say the incident took place just after 2pm on Friday and involved a silver Seat Alhambra and an HGV lorry.
They said in a statement released on Sunday: “The male driver of the Seat, aged 39, sadly sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision. His next of kin are now aware and are being supported by specially trained officers. The driver of the HGV suffered minor injuries.”
The collision is said to have taken place on the A17 between Leadenham and Brant Broughton.
Investigators in the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for any witnesses to the collision who have not already spoken to police, or anyone who may have any dashcam that is relevant to the enquiry.
Contact [email protected] quoting incident 284 of 01/11/24.