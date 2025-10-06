Man sadly dies after vehicle enters river in Boston - police appeal for information

Lincolnshire Police news.

A man has sadly died after the vehicle he was driving entered a stretch of river in Boston.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lincolnshire Police was called to Witham Bank East, near Sluice Bridge, shortly after 9.40pm yesterday (Sunday, October 5). There, a black Audi A4 had entered the river.

The driver – a 39-year-old man and the sole occupant of the car – sadly died later in hospital, police have said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The driver’s family have been informed and will be supported by specially trained officers at this difficult time,” a spokesman for the force said.

Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area of Fydell Street, Union Place and Witham Bank East from 9pm to 9.40pm and may have seen a black Audi A4 – driven or parked – to get in touch.

Anyone who has footage of the vehicle, such as dashcam or doorbell recordings, is asked to contact the investigating officer via [email protected], quoting incident number 414 of October 5.