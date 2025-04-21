Man sadly dies following collision on A16 near Boston - police appeal for information
Lincolnshire Police is appealing for information in relation to the incident, which took place near Algarkirk, close to the Church Lane junction, and involved a Citroen Berlingo van and a lorry.
The collision was reported to police on Sunday (20 April) at 12.55pm.
Late this morning, police announced that a man from Holbeach, aged in his 50s, had sadly died following the incident.
“We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, and has not yet spoken to officers, to get in touch with our Serious Collision Investigation Unit,” a spokesman for the force said.
Anyone who can help the investigation is asked to call police on 101 or email [email protected], quoting incident 190 of April 20.
The road re-opened following the collision shortly before midnight.
