Man sadly dies following collision on A16 near Boston - police appeal for information

Published 21st Apr 2025, 12:33 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2025, 12:35 BST
A man has sadly died following a collision on the A16 near Boston.

Lincolnshire Police is appealing for information in relation to the incident, which took place near Algarkirk, close to the Church Lane junction, and involved a Citroen Berlingo van and a lorry.

The collision was reported to police on Sunday (20 April) at 12.55pm.

Late this morning, police announced that a man from Holbeach, aged in his 50s, had sadly died following the incident.

The A16 near its junction with Church Lane at Algarkirk. Picture: Google Street ViewThe A16 near its junction with Church Lane at Algarkirk. Picture: Google Street View
“We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, and has not yet spoken to officers, to get in touch with our Serious Collision Investigation Unit,” a spokesman for the force said.

Anyone who can help the investigation is asked to call police on 101 or email [email protected], quoting incident 190 of April 20.

The road re-opened following the collision shortly before midnight.

