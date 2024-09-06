The A15 near Cranwell. Photo: Google

A 21-year-old man from Sleaford has received a suspended jail sentence after admitting to causing a serious injury collision last year.

The collision is said by Lincolnshire Police to have happened on July 22, 2023 on the A15 near Cranwell.

Jamie Tucker, 21, of Eastgate, Sleaford, was sentenced yesterday (Thursday September 5) at Lincoln Magistrates Court after pleading guilty to causing a serious injury collision through careless/inconsiderate driving. A police statement said Tucker was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison (suspended for one year), ordered to do 60 hours unpaid work and was disqualified from driving for 18 months until an extended test is passed.