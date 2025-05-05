More details released about explosion in Boston - man taken to hospital with 'serious' injuries

By David Seymour
Published 5th May 2025, 11:21 BST
Updated 5th May 2025, 11:30 BST
More information has been released about an explosion that took place at a property in Boston on Friday (May 2).

Emergency services were called to the address in Pulvertoft Lane, Boston, at about 3.35pm, where it was reported a man had been injured following an explosion, police said today (Monday, May 5).

“The man was taken to hospital with injuries described as serious,” a spokesman for the force said.

The incident was caused by a naked flame being used near to butane/propane canisters within the property, they added.

