More details released about explosion in Boston - man taken to hospital with 'serious' injuries
More information has been released about an explosion that took place at a property in Boston on Friday (May 2).
Emergency services were called to the address in Pulvertoft Lane, Boston, at about 3.35pm, where it was reported a man had been injured following an explosion, police said today (Monday, May 5).
“The man was taken to hospital with injuries described as serious,” a spokesman for the force said.
The incident was caused by a naked flame being used near to butane/propane canisters within the property, they added.
