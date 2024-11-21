More than £3,000 raised for portable defibrillators after Boston man collapses during walking football session

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An appeal set up after a Boston man suffered a cardiac arrest during a walking football match has raised more than £3,000 for the purchase of portable defibrillators.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bernard Oglesbee (also known as ‘Tubbs’) fell ill during the session at Haven High Academy, in Boston, on the evening of Thursday, November 7.

Following calls for help, Liam Adams, 26, of Boston, who had been training with Boston Town Football Club at the venue, came to Bernard’s assistance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam, as fortune would have it, received first aid training during a former job at a leisure centre.

Pictured (left), a portable defibrillator bought by David Bent, of Freiston, (bottom right) following a fundraising appeal; (right, top), Bernard Oglesbee, recovering in hospital after his cardiac arrest; and (bottom left), Liam Adams, of Boston Town FC, who came to Bernard's aid.

The training, he said, ‘just kicked in straightaway’.

As Liam carried out chest compressions, and one of the other walking football players gave rescue breaths, a defibrillator was retrieved from the school grounds.

However, there was an issue in releasing the defibrillator from its housing, leading to a delay; in the end, the equipment was removed by force.

Eventually, those present were able to use the defibrillator to restore a normal rhythm in Bernard’s heart. Soon afterwards, emergency services arrived at the scene and took over his care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bernard was taken to Lincoln County Hospital, where he has remained, but conscious and talking.

The day after the incident, David Bent, 55, of Freiston, who had been refereeing the game, set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for a portable defibrillator that he could keep with him pitchside.

At the time of writing, more than £3,100 has been donated, allowing David to not only buy a portable defibrillator for himself, but extra ones to give to other walking football referees.

He described the response as ‘tremendous’.

“It’s just outstanding,” he said. “I’m absolutely over the moon. I can’t thank people enough.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David said he has been in communication with Bernard since the incident, describing him as ‘quite chipper and cheerful’.

The Standard asked David if he thought Bernard was well enough to provide a comment for the story. In response, Bernard messaged David to say: “Thanks for all you are doing in highlighting and raising funds for the defibrillators. It’s making people aware how vital they are. If it wasn’t for trained first aiders and a defib being there, I wouldn’t be writing this.”

You can find the GoFundMe appeal here.