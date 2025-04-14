Motorcycle rider (52) sadly dies after vehicle leaves road between Coningsby and Boston

Lincolnshire Police news.

A motorcycle rider has sadly died after his vehicle left the road between Coningsby and Boston, Lincolnshire Police has reported.

Emergency services were called to the B1192 Langrick Road between New York and Coningsby just after 3.20pm on Saturday (April 12).

A spokesman for the force said “The rider, a man aged 52, was riding a blue BMW R1200 GS motorbike towards New York and Boston as the bike left the road; sadly, the rider died at the scene. Specialist officers are supporting the rider’s family.”

The spokesman added: “We are appealing for information that will assist our investigation and anyone who saw the motorcyclist prior to the collision or the collision itself to get in touch. Anyone who may have recorded footage that will assist is also asked to contact us.”

Anyone who can help the investigation is asked to contact the investigating officer by email at [email protected] or by calling 01522 212316.