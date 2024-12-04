Multiple fire crews attend property fire in Boston - public asked to avoid area and keep windows and doors closed

By David Seymour
Published 4th Dec 2024, 16:36 BST
Updated 4th Dec 2024, 16:38 BST
Multiple fire crews have been tackling a blaze at a property in Boston this afternoon (Wednesday, December 4).

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the outbreak in Lime Grove, Fishtoft, shortly after 2.10pm.

Crews from Boston, Kirton, Donington, and Spilsby have attended the scene.

A short while ago, a spokesman for the service asked members of the public to avoid the area and keep all windows and doors closed.

