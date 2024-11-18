No injuries in road incident involving police car and bus in Skegness

A police car was in collision with a bus in Skegness but there werre no injuries.

Lincolnshire Police have confirmed there were no injuries when a police car was in collision with a bus in Skegness.

The incident took place on Saturday on Richmond Drive.

A witness told Lincolnshire World a number of police cars had descended on Skegness Railway Station ahead of the collision, although there has been no confirmation given regarding this.

The police statement reads: “A police vehicle was involved in a collision with a bus in Richmond Drive, Skegness, on 16 November.

"We received a call about this collision at 11.19am.

“No injuries were reported and the bus was carrying no passengers.”