No injuries in road incident involving police car and bus in Skegness
Lincolnshire Police have confirmed there were no injuries when a police car was in collision with a bus in Skegness.
The incident took place on Saturday on Richmond Drive.
A witness told Lincolnshire World a number of police cars had descended on Skegness Railway Station ahead of the collision, although there has been no confirmation given regarding this.
The police statement reads: “A police vehicle was involved in a collision with a bus in Richmond Drive, Skegness, on 16 November.
"We received a call about this collision at 11.19am.
“No injuries were reported and the bus was carrying no passengers.”
