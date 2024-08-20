Park evacuated as firefighters rush to rescue riders left suspended in air

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An amusement park in Skegness was evacuated this afternoon when a ride malfunctioners leaving its riders suspended in the air.

Emergency services including 10 fire engines, police and an ambulance were called to the Super Trooper ride at Bottons Pleasure Beach.

Witnesses told Lincolnshire World the riders became stranded for over two hours while the rescue got underway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier Lincolnshire Police issued a statement saying: “We are attending an incident at Skegness Pleasure Beach where a ride has malfunctioned and remains suspended in the air with a number of people stuck on the ride. Fire and ambulance are also attending.

Riders had to be rescued when the Super Trooper because stuck in position.

“We ask members of the public to please avoid the area whilst emergency services work together to ensure the safety of the people on the ride whilst they are being rescued.

“No serious injuries have currently been reported.”

The Super Trooper ‘Paratrooper’ ride was a new attraction last year.