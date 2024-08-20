Park evacuated as firefighters rush to rescue riders left suspended in air
and live on Freeview channel 276
Emergency services including 10 fire engines, police and an ambulance were called to the Super Trooper ride at Bottons Pleasure Beach.
Witnesses told Lincolnshire World the riders became stranded for over two hours while the rescue got underway.
Earlier Lincolnshire Police issued a statement saying: “We are attending an incident at Skegness Pleasure Beach where a ride has malfunctioned and remains suspended in the air with a number of people stuck on the ride. Fire and ambulance are also attending.
“We ask members of the public to please avoid the area whilst emergency services work together to ensure the safety of the people on the ride whilst they are being rescued.
“No serious injuries have currently been reported.”
The Super Trooper ‘Paratrooper’ ride was a new attraction last year.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.