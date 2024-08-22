Park operator praises emergency services after thrillseekers were left suspended in air
Emergency services including 10 fire engines, police and an ambulance were called to the Super Trooper ride at Bottons Pleasure Beach on Tuesday..
Witnesses told Lincolnshire World the riders became stranded for over two hours while the rescue got underway.
Damian Graham’s daughter and nephew was about to get on the ride when it malfunctioned. He said: “Ride seats were crashing into each other while the ride was spinning with kids and adults in them.
"Cables and parts of the ride where falling/hanging off.
"My daughter and nephews where about to get on it as it happened in front of us.”
Paul Robinson added: “Paul Robinson: “The ride is always under maintenance everytime we've visited so it's never been right! Hopefully after this they'll get rid.”
In a statement at the time of the incident, Lincolnshire Police said members of the public were asked to avoid the area whilst emergency services worked together to ensure the safety of the people on the ride whilst they were being rescued.
“No serious injuries have been reported,” they said.
MP Richard Tice also praised the emergency services. He said: “Glad to hear everyone safe on the Skegness pleasure ride incident yesterday and huge thanks to the emergency services for their rescue work.
A statement issued by James Botton, managing director of Bottons Amusement Park and the Management Team, said: “Unfortunately one of our rides experienced a malfunction.
"We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to all the emergency services personnel who responded promptly and worked alongside our team to emsure the safety of everyone involved.
"The safety and well-being of our visitors is our top priority and we are conducting a full investigation into the cause of the incident.”
The Super Trooper ‘Paratrooper’ ride was a new attraction last year.
