Pedestrian taken to hospital following collision in Boston

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being involved in a collision with a car in Boston this morning (Thursday, May 8), police have said.

Lincolnshire Police was called to the incident in Skirbeck Road at about 10.35am.

A spokesman for the force said the pedestrian was taken to hospital with what are thought to be ‘serious injuries’.

The road was closed as a result of the collision until 12.40pm.

Anyone with information about the incident is invited to call police on 101, quoting incident number 130 of May 8.