Pedestrian taken to hospital following collision in Boston
A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being involved in a collision with a car in Boston this morning (Thursday, May 8), police have said.
Lincolnshire Police was called to the incident in Skirbeck Road at about 10.35am.
A spokesman for the force said the pedestrian was taken to hospital with what are thought to be ‘serious injuries’.
The road was closed as a result of the collision until 12.40pm.
Anyone with information about the incident is invited to call police on 101, quoting incident number 130 of May 8.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.